CBI placed matters not in factual way: Govt affidavit in Narada case

The state government affidavit on the incidents of 17 May in the Narada sting operation case stated that CBI has placed matters not in a factual manner together with untruths and exaggerated about the occurrences in and around the CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace before a five-judge Bench of Calcutta High Court.

An irate crowd gave vent to its ire shouting slogans at Nizam Palace after senior TMC leaders and ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and former TMC leader, Sovan Chatterjee were arrested and brought to the Nizam Palace. Underscoring its contention, the affidavit submitted by the state called upon the CBI to mention the source of the photographs submitted by the central probe agency to substantiate its allegations.

There were no barricades on the roads around Nizam Palace on that day, it was stated. The state contended in its affidavit that the city police took all steps to help the CBI on 17 May. Had the CBI informed the city police that it wanted to produce the four arrested persons before the court physically, city police would have extended all cooperation, it was stated.

The CBI in its affidavit had alleged that a crowd had gathered with some of the state ministers at the CBI court on that day. Denying this charge, the state affidavit stated it to be baseless. No minister entered the courtroom that day, the state affidavit stated. The CBI is trying to defame the state on the basis of false allegations, it was further stated.

No credence should be given to the CBI affidavit which is full of factual inaccuracies, the CBI affidavit stated. The hearing of the matter has been adjourned to 13 September by the five-judge Bench after CBI counsel prayed for time as solicitor general Tushar Mehta who is appearing for the central probe agency was engaged in other matters at Supreme Court.