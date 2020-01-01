Picking up the festive spirit where they left off on 25 December, people flocked in large numbers, to Park Street, which wore a festive look to ring in the new year. As the night advanced, the revellers only grew in numbers; most came in cars and by bike. Kolkata police have put in place an elaborate security arrangement keeping a strict vigil on the revellers keeping in mind the rising cases of misconduct against women.

Apart from Park Street, other notable places like Alipore Zoo, Eco Park, Nicco Park, Victoria Memorial were chock-a-block with people of all ages. The zoological Garden drew the most crowds. Kids with their parents were really enjoying the chilly mornings and the festive ambience.

While having icecream in a corner of Alipore zoo, Aritra, an eight-year-old boy said, “I have two resolutions for the upcoming new year and I will definitely try my best to fulfil those.” Meanwhile, at Park Street, it’s the time of the year when the entire street becomes the venue for a party, where there are food stalls and musical shows at every hangout of the trendy crowd..

Harshit Kaur, revelling in the grandly decorated Park Street said, “It is not just Park Street this year that is decked up with lights, and making you feel good. The whole city is enjoying the coming of the new year in the same synchronisation. I am enjoying every bit and minute of it here.” The celebrations reached their peak as thousands of Kolkatans gathered to party all over the city.

The food and drink stalls, live music and entertainment in Park Street’s Allen Park, and the milling crowd, all of it made for a carnival- like atmosphere. People walked through the streets and queued outside the heritage restaurants and bistros like Trincas, Peter Cat, Mocambo, Bar-B-Q and Moulin Rouge to enjoy a variety of food.

At the stroke of 12 a.m revelry reached a crescendo with people honking car horns and bursting fire crackers. Hotels, recreation clubs, bars and restaurants in the city can remain open the whole night on 1 January for New Year’s celebrations with police on guard to thwart any untoward situations.