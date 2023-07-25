Can’t Stand Each Other but United They Stand

The burning question in Bengal’s political circles since June 23 has been, “But what about these political parties’ deep-rooted rivalries in the state?” Those keeping a close watch on the political developments in the country would know that this refers to the decision taken by Trinamool, the Congress and CPIM, sworn enemies in the state, to be a part of the same alliance of Opposition leaders which has joined hands to take on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in the Parliamentary elections next year. The decision was taken during the first Opposition alliance meeting in Patna on June 23, which was hosted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and reaffirmed in the second meeting held in Bengaluru on July 18.

A clarification is needed: by “sworn enemies” it is of course meant that the Trinamool is sworn enemies with the Congress and the CPIM. Though the Congress and the CPIM too had once been bitter rivals, when they were the two chief political parties (not counting the Left partners of the CPIM), it is well-established, that they have forged a political friendship which has been taking on ruling Trinamool every election that has taken place in the past decade.

The alliance at the Centre, point out the political experts, is bound to create problems in the state, where the Congress-CPIM combine has not just been fighting Trinamool tooth and nail but has refused to see eye to eye on any issue in the state.

“Leaders of the CPIM and the Congress in the state have been scathingly critical of the West Bengal government from issues ranging from alleged corruption in the education sector to the recent violence and attacks on their party supporters during the just-concluded rural polls,” points out Tarun Ganguly, veteran political commentator. “The camaraderie at the Centre could be interpreted to be a letdown as far as the supporters of the Congress and Left combine as well as supporters of the Trinamool is concerned,” he says.

The leaders of the political parties claim that the equations don’t change as far as the state is concerned. CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty told The Statesman, “It is not that the CPIM has joined hands with the Trinamool. The CPIM is in the alliance because it is an alliance which has been formed to fight the BJP in the Parliamentary elections of 2024. The Trinamool happens to be a part of the alliance. ”

However, the power dynamics will be put to the acid test during the Parliamentary elections of 2024 when the Congress-Communist combine will possibly have to concede ground to the Trinamool or vice versa in seat-sharing arrangements.