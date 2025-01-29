Can be treated at private hospital at own cost: Court to ex-minister

The CBI Special Court on Tuesday approved the jailed ex-education minister Partha Chatterjee to get admitted to a private hospital if he wants but he would have to pay the treatment costs from his own pocket.

Expressing dissatisfaction with medical treatment at SSKM Hospital, a premier government medical college, the former minister made an appeal to the court seeking its approval to get admitted in private healthcare facility.

His lawyer appealed to the court on Monday saying that his client has lost his confidence in treatment at SSKM Hospital.

With approval of the court he wants to get treatment at a private hospital.

The court on Monday directed the SSKM Hospital authorities to submit his medical report. Today the report was produced before court.

According to the medical report, his condition is improving besides his several complications. Today, the court approved the accused saying he can go to the private hospital at his own risk and treatment costs.