Campaign material sells at brisk pace in city

Hectic work is on at Adi Khadi Bhavan on Mahatma Gandhi Road to supply flags to the political parties that are contesting in the general election.

The prices of the flags vary, depending on their size. The smaller ones are priced between Rs 5 to Rs 7, while the big banners are charged between Rs 35 to Rs 40. There are umbrellas with political logos too, being sold at Rs 65. The shop also stocks cotton sarees with political logos. The cotton ones are priced at Rs 250, while the polyester sarees range from Rs 150 onwards. They are selling Panjabi (kurta) which are selling at Rs 400. Head caps with political logos are available at Rs 6. Badges with various political logos can also be found at the shop at just Rs 5.

The Adi Khadi Bhaban was founded in 1947.

Advertisement

Changes in the market took place when ecommerce came into force. It has hit the market badly but the shopkeepers feel that as the date of election comes closer, there will be demand for flags and other items offline.

Arup Ghosh, manager of the shop, said, “Trinamul and BJP flags have the most demand at our shop. Congress and CPM flags too are being bought, but not in high demand. Till now, around 3,000 flags, 2,000 caps, 1,000 badges have been sold.”

The managed added that in the Lok Sabha polls the demand for political stuff is lower compared to the Assembly election.