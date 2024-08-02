Campaign against tobacco

Observing Head & Neck Cancer Day, a cancer centre in the city hosted an ingenious interactive health campaign titled ‘Have more Tea, no more Puffs’ to emphasize the toxic effects of tobacco consumption and to propagate healthy habits. HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata distributed teacups to the customers who gather at tea stalls to unwind over tea and cigarettes, with the catchy slogan ‘Have more Tea, No more Puffs’.

The campaign aimed to highlight the harmful effects of tobacco while promoting tea as a healthier lifestyle choice. This strategy sought to create a lasting impact, encouraging people to reconsider their habits, prioritize their health, and ultimately reduce cancer risks. The event garnered an overwhelmingly positive response, including an engaging session with college students who inquired about cancer signs, symptoms and the dangers of tobacco.

