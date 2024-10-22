Camel rescued from confinement at Baidyabati

A city based animal lover body of Kolkata, during the Durga Puja lodged an FIR against a puja committee in ward 22 of Baidyabati Municipality for keeping a camel to match their theme, Mohenjo Daro.

The animal lovers are of the opinion that keeping a camel within the pandal premises for public view was against Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act, as per the court verdict. To rescue the camel, officials from animal resources and development department, police and veterinary doctor today reached the spot at Baidyabati where the puja committee till day had confined the camel.

The puja committee argued that they would appeal to the higher court hence they initially disagreed to hand over the camel.

The camel was rescued and sent to an animal shelter home at Bhangar.