Calling Hindi film industry Bollywood is demeaning: Manoj Bajpayee

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee whose latest filmJoram hit the silver screens last week believes that calling the Indian cinema industry Bollywood, is demeaning. The National Award winner was speaking at the ongoing 29 Kolkata International Film Festival today.

Responding on a question on his dislike for the name Bollywood, he said, “I do not know who has given this term to our industry, but it is very demeaning. It is as if we are a bad copy of Hollywood. We are making our original films. Are Bengali films taken from Hollywood? No! They have Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Ritwik Ghatak. Even our mainstream films are one-of-a-kind. Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan chose not to get influenced by Hollyw ood and their mainstream rather made their own mainstream.

” The actor, who was much appreciated for his role in Family Man, further added, “If they are coming to see the shootings of the Indian film industry and the film stars, why give that name to us because our working style and values do not match with Hollywood at all.” Talking about glorifying violence on women in the recent films, the Padma Shri award winner said, “It is up to the audience to choose. We can’t ask a filmmaker to make a film of your choice. He or she is to make films of his own choice.

If we want this democracy to really thrive, we can’t ask them not to make a film. We can’t ask to protest, we can’t ask for a ban. There has to be space for everyone. I always believe that if cinema had any kind of influence on society, society would have been a heaven because mostly the films are made to give messages and glorify women. But has it changed? No.

So cinema and their stories are from the society and put out on the screens and not viceversa. Talking about censorship on OTT, the actor felt that initially the online platforms “went nuts” in injecting unnecessary dose of violence and sex in their content. Hey didn’t know what to do with freedom. But now, even without censorship, filmmakers are now calming down.

They are much more responsible in this matter and using those scenes only where required. OTT has democratized the whole film industry from all across. If censorship comes in, OTT would be dead,” felt the actor. To the aspiring actors facing hurdles in pursuing their dreams, the actor said, “They have to find a way. Even I lied at home saying that I was heading to Delhi to prepare for UPSC whereas, I was heading to National School of Drama. So you have to make your own way.

You would be in anxiety if you do the work you do not like. So, one should anyhow pursue the work he or she likes.” Elaborating on pressure from peers and parents on children, the Aksactor pointed out that it is the expectations of parents that add to the mental pressure on young minds.

“The less we talk to children about our expectations, the better it is for their mental health. Responding to the ongoing 29 KIFF, the acclaimed actor claimed, “There are two festivals emerging as topmost in India and they are the Kolkata International Film Festival and the Kerala International Film Festival.”