Call for developing tourism at scenic India-Nepal border spot

Darjeeling Hills with all its natural beauty and rich history has always been a major draw for tourists coming in from different corners of the globe.

While several tourist spots have carved a name of their own, and several new spots are being identified and developed, there still remain many unexplored natural areas in the Hills, which local people say could hold great tourism potential if developed and promoted by the authorities concerned.

A case in point is Asale, an area of scenic beauty, replete with an around 300-feet high waterfall, on the India-Nepal border near Mirik in Darjeeling district. The area is situated around 9km away from the Phuguri tea estate and lies near the Kharbani village under the Soureni Gram Panchayat-II in Mirik Sub Division. Despite the beauty and potential, local people there rue that the authorities concerned have not been able to give proper attention to the waterfall.

“This is the reason why such a beautiful spot like this still lies out of the tourism map of the hills,” a local man said. “The waterfall can surely be a prominent spot in the tourism map if other infrastructure is built-in and

around the area,” he added, while further ruing the fact that only locals or a handful of tourists presently visit the area.

According to local villagers Sameer Limboo and Sovit Biswa, the authorities concerned should take immediate steps to promote the waterfall and include it in the tourism map, so that even the local people can benefit from such a move.

“So far, no proper steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to explore this waterfall. The authorities should build the infrastructure and declare Asale a tourist spot with the help of the tourism department,” Mr Limboo said.

According to Mr Biswa, the road leading to the area is not in good shape. “Despite this, some tourists from Malda, Bihar, Nepal and other places, along with people from different places of Darjeeling Hills, do visit this place occasionally,” he said.

The waterfall in question joins the Mechi River along the Indo-Nepal border in the foothills of Mirik. Authorities concerned could not be contacted for their comment on the matter.