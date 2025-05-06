Logo

# Bengal

Call for district-level study on migration, school dropouts

With chief minister Mamata Banerjee currently touring Murshidabad, the United Guardian Council, West Bengal, has urged her to initiate a district-level study on the twin issues of migration and rising school dropout rates in the region.

SNS | Kolkata | May 6, 2025 10:42 am

Call for district-level study on migration, school dropouts

CM Mamata Banerjee (photo:IANS)

With chief minister Mamata Banerjee currently touring Murshidabad, the United Guardian Council, West Bengal, has urged her to initiate a district-level study on the twin issues of migration and rising school dropout rates in the region.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister on Monday, the Council’s general secretary, Pasarul Alam, highlighted Murshidabad’s long-standing status as one of the state’s major sources of migrant labour. “Every year, lakhs of young men from this district migrate to various parts of the country, particularly Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan, in search of employment. Many work in the construction, hospitality, manufacturing, and service sectors, often under unsafe conditions and for low wages,” Alam wrote.

He further pointed out that many of these migrant workers face exploitation, harassment and even risks of human trafficking and child labour. “This pattern of migration not only impacts the local economy but also contributes significantly to the rising number of school dropouts, especially among boys.

Many families are forced to send their children to work at an early age, raising serious concerns about child rights and their future prospects,” the letter stated.

Citing the Kerala Migration Study (KMS) 2023 as a model, the Council proposed a similar initiative titled the Murshidabad Migration Study.

According to Alam, the proposed study would aim to, map migration trends by identifying the number of people migrating from each block or panchayat, their destinations, and reasons for migration; Examine the nature of work, income levels, associated risks, and instances of harassment; Analyse the correlation between migration, school dropout rates, and incidences of child labour; Assist in framing evidence-based policies for safer migration practices.

He suggested that the study be conducted in coordination with the departments of education, panchayats, labour, and social welfare, and recommended that institutions such as IIMAD or the West Bengal State Rural Development Agency (WBSRDA) be involved in its implementation and supervision.

“The West Bengal government has already played a significant role in uplifting marginalized communities. We appeal to the chief minister to consider this critical issue and take steps toward a comprehensive and impactful policy response,” Alam added.

