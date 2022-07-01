Calcutta HC slaps notice on state top cop

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday slapped a show-cause notice to the West Bengal director general of police, Manoj Malviya on charges of contempt of court.

Two other IPS officers namely former Jhargram district police superintendent Biswajit Ghosh and the current Jhargram district additional police superintendent (headquarter) Kalyan Sarkar were also slapped notices.

All three police officers will have to be present at the Calcutta High court’s Division Bench of Sabyasachi Bhattacharya on July 30 and explain why proceedings under contempt of court charges will not be initiated against them.

Justice Bhattacharya passed this ruling against the three police officers while hearing on a petition by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that he was stopped by police at least 20 km away from his destination while he was going to Netai in Jhargram district to attend a party programme on 7 January.

In his argument, Adhikari’s counsel said that last year in the same Bench during hearing on the security aspects of the LoP, the advocate general assured on behalf of the state government that Adhikari can move freely anywhere in the state and it will be the duty of the state to make arrangement for his security.