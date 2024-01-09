Cable TV B2B meet from Tuesday

The 25th Cable TV Show 2024 Kolkata, one of the largest trade shows on digital cable television, broadband and OTT in India and the SAARC region, will celebrate its silver jubilee, this year. A mega exhibition will be held from 9-11 January at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. The Indian broadcast and cable TV market has been valued at USD 13.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to register a 7.85 per cent annual growth rate till 2029.

“This year, the Cable TV Show 2024 would be the biggest such show in its history in Kolkata having successfully completed 25 years since 1997 when it started at the Ice Skating ring in Kolkata with a few stalls and participants. The three-day B2B mega show, expected to draw over 50,000 people from across the country and Bangladesh, would have 92 stalls, 85 pavilions and eighty plus participants at the sprawling Milan Mela Prangan in Kolkata,” said Pawan Jajodia, chairman exhibition, CTMA.

The three-day B2B mega event, open free to the public, is organized by Kolkatabased Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA) and draws all the big multi-system operators (MSOs). More than 10,000 cable operators, MSOs and representatives, traders, manufacturers, channel partners, distributors, broadcasters and Multi-System Operators (MSOs) from across India and overseas are expected to visit the even

