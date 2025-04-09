Cabinet clears way to set up fertilizer factory at Panagarh

In a fillip to the farming community and farming above all in the state, the state government today cleared in-principle the proposal for setting up a fertiliser factory in the state to make fertiliser cheaper.

Informing this, Chandrima Bhattacharya, the state minister for finance at a press conference at the state secretariat, Nabanna, said today: “The state cabinet which met today under the stewardship of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a resolution adopted to clear a proposal to hand over a West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation plot to a private firm.

The 33.182-acre land at Panagarh Industrial Park will be given to a private firm on a 99-year lease to set up a fertiliser factory with an eye to make fertilizer in the state more affordable to boost farming in the state.”

She further said: “The proposed factory would be set up by a farm named, Agro Source India Pvt Ltd. The likely investment for the purpose would be notified later.”

Furthermore, the minister also said that in order to boost the MSME sector in the state, the cabinet today also cleared the proposals to expand the network of self help groups in four more districts in addition to the four districts that already existed in the state. The four new districts would be Cooch Behar, Howrah, North Dinajpur and Bankura.

These apart, the cabinet also cleared the proposal to create four new vacant posts in four departments and put a seal on appointments of award-winning sports persons in state police.

The four departments are state urban development, food and civil supplies, MSME and textile departments.

Sources in the know of the developments claimed that the proposal to create about 53 new posts had been cleared by the state cabinet today for employment generation. The appointments should be on contractual basis.