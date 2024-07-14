Bypoll results an indicator of 2026 state polls: Pundits

The bypoll results today in West Bengal are a clear signal that the ruling party’s efforts to win people’s hearts are bearing fruit.

In the 2021 Assembly elections in the state, the saffron party had won 77 seats including the three, Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah out of the four seats where bypolls were held on 10 July.

Despite the BJP winning the other three seats in 2021, the MLAs later switched to the TMC.

Advertisement

The three seats had fallen vacant after MLAs Mr Kalyani, Mr Adhikari, and Biswajit Das of Bagdah resigned from their posts to contest Lok Sabha polls on a TMC ticket.

Reacting to the party’s performance in the bypolls, a state BJP leader said they would introspect.

“We will introspect the party’s performance. But the TMC did not allow free and fair elections and there were a lot of irregularities. The ruling party had unleashed a reign of terror,” BJP state spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said.

“The people have rejected the BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls in Bengal and the same thing has happened in the bypolls. The allegation that bypolls were not free and fair are just excuses to hide their own failures,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said.

The Left-Congress combine that is still bleeding in electoral politics without getting a berth in the state legislative Assembly since 2021 polls, remained in the third position in the bypolls in the four seats.

Some political analysts felt that the results of the bypolls are significant for 2026, when Assembly polls for the 294 seats in West Bengal are scheduled to be held. Trinamul Congress, by securing three Assemblies from BJP again, is getting stronger while the saffron party is fading fast in the state, they felt.