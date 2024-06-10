Businessman from Bihar robbed in Kolkata, four arrested within hours

Ramkumar Rai, a textile businessman from Vaishali, Bihar, was robbed by a few miscreants in the city on Saturday afternoon, but police arrested the robbers within a few hours of the incident. According to police Mr Rai arrived by train in Kolkata for business purposes on Saturday afternoon and headed to the Metiabruz area to purchase clothes. Police said that he took a taxi with four others from Howrah Station. As the taxi approached National Eye Care Hospital on Akra Road, four men blocked its path and issued threats. One of them told him that they would kill him if he did not get out of the car.

In panic, one of Mr Rai’s companions fled from the taxi. The assailants then dragged Mr Rai out and allegedly robbed him of Rs 2,85,000 before escaping. Within hours of receiving the complaint, the police arrested the accused. According to police sources, Mr Rai (37), along with four others, had taken a taxi from Howrah to Metiabruz on Saturday afternoon. As their taxi approached the Metiabruz market, four men stopped them. Intimidated by their threats, one of Mr Rai’s companion, Ranakumar, fled, but the robbers took nearly three lakhs from Mr Rai. The distressed businessman approached Metiabruz police station to report the robbery.

The police promptly took action, identifying the accused from CCTV footage of the incident. Within hours, they managed to apprehend the suspects, identified as Farhan Zaman Ansari, Farizaan Ahmed, Mohammad Sahil, and Badshah, from various locations. They recovered Rs 1,02,500 from one of the suspects, which has been seized. Police, who confirmed the arrests by Sunday, are interrogating the suspects for further information. They are investigating whether a larger network is involved and are attempting to recover the remaining stolen money. The arrested individuals is being presented before the Alipore court on Sunday

