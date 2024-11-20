Bus route in dead owner’s name: DM orders probe

The East Burdwan district administration has woken up to the fact on how a passenger route was allowed to continue even though the route owner had died eight months ago.

The DM, East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani A, considering the violation of the subsequent provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2009, questioned the respective regional transport officer and ordered an investigation yesterday. The DM said: “We’ve asked the RTO to submit a report at the earliest.”

Sandhya Kundu, a housewife was allocated a bus route from Burdwan to Maldanga via Bhatar in 1999. She died due to sickness on 27 March, 2024. Despite her death for last eight months, the bus route permit still continued in her name. On 17 November, The Statesman brought the matter to public leading to an investigation.

Plying of a commercial vehicle on a route permit kept in the name of a dead person, according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 2009, was an offence. The Section 82 of the Act deals with transfer of permit. The Sub-Section 2 of the Act suggests that after death of any permit holder, the person succeeding to the possession of vehicle covered by the permit may, for a period of three months, use the permit temporarily.

Sanjoy Kundu, the deceased woman’s son, stated that his family had informed the transport authorities about the death of his mother.