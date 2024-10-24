Burglary in house of deputy magistrate

Burglars decamped with laptop and jewellery from the government quarters in Dak Bungalow area. The incident happened at the residence of deputy magistrate of Purulia Biswaranjan Chakraborty in his absence.

Mr Chakraborty had gone to his house in Kolkata along with his family for the Durga Puja vacation and was on leave.

After he returned, he found the main door of his official quarter had been broken and the burglars have stolen laptop, gold and silver jewellery after breaking the almirah inside his room.

He has lodged an FIR at the local police station. Purulia police said that a complaint had been received and investigations have started.