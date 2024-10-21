Burdwan youth arrested

After nine years of a rape incident, East Burdwan police today arrested a TV mechanic from his workshop in Hooghly on Saturday. On 20 August, 2015, a woman of Burdwan town allegedly was raped by the young mechanic. The complainant claimed that Souvik Banerjee, the mechanic, had come to her house to repair her TV.

The victim claimed that Souvik used to make unnecessary calls to her number frequently. On 1 September, 2015, he suddenly came to her house in the name of a post-servicing check of the TV. She alleged: “As there was none in the house, he took the opportunity and raped.” The woman lodged a complaint on 15 October and the police arrested Souvik from his TV repairing shop in Hooghly.

