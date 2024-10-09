Burdwan pujas disappointed after administration curbs on them

Two community pujas have been warned not to allow the pandal hoppers within the premises by the East Burdwan district administration for safety reasons.

The move has irked the Durga Puja coordination committee and declared a boycott of the carnival. But, later in the day they withdrew their boycott call.

Sarbamilon Sangha of Salbagan in Burdwan town erected a 70-feet high structure to create an impression of the Vaishnao Devi temple in the Himalayas. The organisers had placed the idol of Durga 22 feet above the ground on the artificial hill and the spectators were required to climb up the hill to have a view of the deity, which the district administration didn’t allow on safety grounds.

The district authorities instructed the organisers to block the entry of visitors to prevent them from climbing. Biswajit Mondal, secretary of the committee said, “This has taken away the excitement of the theme, for which we had spent a lot of our resources. That is why we had protested to boycott the carnival.” Later, they agreed, accepting administration’s instructions for viewing the temple from the ground.

The administration for safety reasons also barred Nivedita Sangha from using laser beams for children’s amusement in their pandal, with a Disneyland-like feel.

Alleging “high handedness” by the administration, the coordination committee of pujas headed by Khokon Das, MLA, Burdwan (South) had deserted the carnival meeting, initially. Later, they joined the meeting. Das said: “The problem is over now and the organisers are happy as it is sorted out amicably. This year, 30 community pujas will take part in the carnival.”