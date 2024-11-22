Burdwan police arrest tablet scam suspect from Siliguri

A police team from Burdwan, with assistance from Siliguri Metropolitan Police, arrested a suspect in connection with the ongoing tablet scam. The accused, identified as Rabindra Prasad Singh, was apprehended in Debidanga under Pradhan Nagar police station area. Singh was reportedly working at a café in Chopra, North Dinajpur, providing services to others.

The investigation began after a complaint was lodged with Burdwan police regarding the scam. Singh was arrested yesterday and produced before the court today, where police sought a transit remand. The court granted the plea, allowing the police to take Singh to Burdwan for further investigation.

It is worth noting that a few days ago Kolkata Police arrested three individuals from Siliguri in connection with the same scam. One of the accused, a school teacher, was also a resident of Chopra. Additionally, arrests linked to the tablet scam have been made in Malda and Cooch Behar, highlighting the widespread nature of the operation.

Advertisement

The investigation into the scam continues as authorities work to unearth further details and apprehend other suspects involved.