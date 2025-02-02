Budget meaningless for middle-class: Adhir

The Union Budget 2025 has sparked a political storm in West Bengal, with the state BJP hailing it as “pro-people” while the opposition Left and Congress have strongly criticised it, calling it “anti-poor” and a tool for electoral gains ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections and for upcoming elections in some states.

West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar praised finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that the budget is “highly people-friendly” and takes into account the needs of senior citizens and the common man. He also claimed that the budget would bring substantial benefits to West Bengal.

Senior CPM leader and party’s central committee member Sujan Chakraborty dismissed the budget, arguing that it prioritises states heading for elections while neglecting Bengal. “This budget has been designed to benefit a few election-bound states. The Modi government has once again favoured the super-rich class by cutting benefits for the poor and marginalised. There is no comprehensive plan for farmers, no new industrial projects, and no measures to address unemployment. What benefit does this budget bring to Bengal?” he asked. The West Bengal Congress also came down heavily on the Budget. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labelled it as “laughable,” accusing the Modi government of favouring Bihar while ignoring Andhra Pradesh, even West Bengal and others states. “It seems like this is Bihar’s Budget, not India’s Budget. The Budget speech was 77 minutes long, and Bihar received special gifts while other states, including Bengal, remained neglected. Why this discrimination? BJP leaders in Bengal must answer this,” he stated.

Chowdhury further criticised the government for failing to boost disposable income, stating, “Without money in the hands of the poor, daily wage earners and lower income groups, how will demand grow in the market? Millions of workers and lower-middle-class families have been left out. This Budget is meaningless for them.”