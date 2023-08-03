Buddhadeb better, desperate to go home

The medical team attending to ailing former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is unwilling to discharge the 79-year-old Marxist leader till his intravenous (IV) antibiotics course ends by this week though he is desperate to go back home.

The 11-member team comprising specialists in interventional cardiology, critical care, general medicine, pulmonology, endocrinology, etc held its meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the line of treatment. “He is doing well with all his health parameters like blood sugar, creatinine and infection levels coming down steadily.

He is being given BiPap support system for four hours with an intermittent break of about one hour or one-and-a-half hours. His oxygen saturation level (SpO2) is almost normal even without the Bi-Pap used to supply oxygen to lungs,” a senior member of the team said. “We have decided not to give any break in using the BiPap during the night and in daytime he is kept under observation without the device in phases. He did not require any blood transfusion since Saturday after being brought to the hospital with pneumonia though his haemoglobin level is below 10,” he added.

“Party leaders like Dr Suryakanta Mishra and others were present during the medical board meeting for more than one hour today. He has regained consciousness fully and is eager to go home. He might have loved to eat mangoes and urged nurses attending to him to give him the Bengalis’ most coveted fruit,” the doctor said.