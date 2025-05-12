Buddha Purnima celebrated at Deulpara Buddha Vihara

The Buddha Vihara at Deulpara, Kederiya, located six kilometres from Tarakeswar in the Pursura block, was established by Tarak Chandra Bairi and inaugurated by the 14th Dalai Lama on 8 February, 1985.

The visit by His Holiness to inaugurate the Buddha Vihara, built by local resident Tarak Chandra Bairi, remains a significant event in the district’s history. Since then, the Deulpara Buddha Vihara has continued to attract devotees and tourists from near and far. Although there are no practising Buddhists in the immediate area, daily puja, prayers, and the annual celebration of Buddha Purnima are carried out devotedly by members of the local Hindu community.

At Panchanan Tala in Rishra, over 125 families who follow the teachings of Lord Buddha gathered at the local Dharmodaya Buddha Vihara to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Tarak Chandra Bairi, a devout Hindu and a local benefactor, once visited Buddhist Viharas in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Deeply inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha, he adopted Buddhism as his guiding philosophy. Upon returning, he constructed a Buddha Vihara depicting the life and teachings of the Buddha. At its centre is a white marble idol of Lord Buddha in a meditative pose, housed within a spacious prayer hall. Following Bairi’s demise, local Hindus spontaneously took up the responsibility of continuing the daily prayers, pujas, and traditional rituals at the Vihara.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti, is observed with prayers, sermons, and events highlighting the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha. Hundreds of devotees and people from all walks of life visit Viharas on this day to attend sermons delivered by Lamas and Buddhist monks (bhikkhus).

Srimat Ratnapriya Bhikkhu, who also serves as the Adhyaksha of the Rishra Buddha Vihara, spoke on the relevance of Buddha’s message in contemporary times. He stated that Buddha offered mankind the message of peace and non-violence—teachings that hold even greater relevance in today’s materialistic world. “The current crises are a timely reminder of the need to revisit the teachings of Lord Buddha,” he said. “His philosophy can be a guiding light for a world striving for peace, harmony, and sustainability. A Buddha is one who has attained enlightenment and awakening—essential qualities to build a compassionate and harmonious society.”