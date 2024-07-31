BSF seizes 10 gold biscuits from Indian woman’s footwear

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized ten gold biscuits worth over Rs 80 lakh from an Indian woman’s shoes during a routine check at the Indo-Bangladesh border gate.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, when vigilant troops at BOP Srirampur of 61 Battalion BSF under Raiganj Sector in North Bengal Frontier were deployed at the border in Dakshin Dinajpur district.

The woman, a resident of Jamalpur and under the jurisdiction of Hili police station in South Dinajpur, was apprehended by a BSF female constable after some suspicious items were noticed in her footwear wrapped in black tape.

The woman was searched but nothing was found on her person; however, upon removing the black tape from her shoes, ten gold biscuits weighing 1166 grams and worth Rs 80,70,104 were discovered.

The woman admitted to attempting to deliver the gold biscuits to another individual living in Hilli.

Acting on this information, a joint operation with local police resulted in the apprehension of the intended recipient, who has been identified as Shibendernath Mahanto, son of late Debendranath Mahanto and resident of Kismadapat in Hilli.

Both individuals and the seized gold biscuits have been handed over to Customs authorities for further action.