BSF jawan’s wife foresees her son in Army

The detention of BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw by the Pakistani rangers for 22 days severely traumatised the family members at Rishra. Wife Rajni underwent the ordeal for more than 22 days, not sure about the release of her husband amidst the war-like situation between India and Pakistan.

In the midst of all this, Rajni finds a bright career for her son Aarav. She feels he should also follow his father’s footsteps in serving the nation. However she wants to see her son as a military officer.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Statesman, Rajni said the life of an army man is full of challenges and the valour, courage and sacrifice of an army man remains immortal in the hearts of millions of countrymen. “My husband, a BSF jawan, posted in the LoC (Line of Control) is under constant threat from the enemies and illegal infiltrators, yet the family members at home take pride to be the family of a jawan serving the nation. During the days of detention of my husband by the Pakistani rangers, the entire nation stood beside us demanding a fast and safe release of the BSF jawan. The chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, district MP, MLAs, leaders and well-wishers were in constant touch with us. The BSF DG kept a communication with us with full assurance of the fast and safe return of Purnam Shaw.

Advertisement

“The prime minister’s office and home ministry initiated talks over the fast release of my husband. During the war-like situation between India and Pakistan the return of my husband appeared bleak but the opponent was forced to bow down to our Prime Minister. My son Aarav, who is just eight years old, is proud of his father; he greets his father with a salute. We desire that our son should also serve the nation. I want to see him as an officer in the Indian Army.”