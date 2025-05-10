BSF foils infiltration bid; suspected Tibetan held by SSB

In a significant boost to national security efforts, the Border Security Force (BSF) has thwarted an infiltration attempt by nine Bangladeshi nationals, while the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended a suspected Tibetan trying to cross the Indo-Nepal border illegally.

Meanwhile, senior BSF officials reviewed the security preparedness in sensitive border areas, including the Teen Bigha Corridor.

Acting on specific intelligence, alert troops of the BSF Kishanganj Sector under North Bengal Frontier apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals from Daspara village in North Dinajpur district on Friday. The individuals, hailing from Dinajpur and Narsingdi districts in Bangladesh, had reportedly been working as labourers in Rajasthan for the past year. Their motives for attempting to cross the border illegally are being probed through ongoing interrogation.

In a separate incident, SSB personnel patrolling near Dangujote village apprehended a suspected Tibetan national who was attempting to cross the border via an unauthorised route without the mandatory exit permit. The individual, identified as Lhundup Dechen (45), son of Lhathar Lumbum, has reportedly been living in India since 2000. He holds an Aadhaar card and PAN card, with the address of Drepung Gomang Monastery, Mundgod Tibetan Colony, Karnataka. He was handed over to Kharibari police following joint interrogation.

In a high-level visit to assess border security, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, additional director general (eastern command), BSF, reviewed the operational preparedness of the North Bengal Frontier. During his visit to the frontier headquarters at Kadamtala, Siliguri, he was briefed by IG Mukesh Tyagi and other senior officers on emerging security challenges along the India-Bangladesh border.

ADG Aggarwal later visited the Teen Bigha Corridor in the Jalpaiguri sector, where he examined the operational challenges of the riverine border areas along the Teesta River and the Dahagram-Angarpota enclave. He also reviewed the performance of electronic surveillance systems deployed in the region.

Addressing BSF personnel at a Sainik Sammelan in Jalpaiguri, the ADG commended their dedication and urged them to maintain high standards of vigilance, physical fitness, and operational readiness in the face of trans-border threats posed by anti-national elements.