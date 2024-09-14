BSF, BGB officers meet to foster cooperation

A high-level coordination meeting between the inspector general of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the region commander of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held on Thursday at the Border Outpost (BOP) Fulbari, located in the Jalpaiguri district.

The meeting was led by Sooryakant Sharma, IG of BSF North Bengal, accompanied by sector commanders of BSF Siliguri and Kishanganj, and commandants of various BSF battalions. From Bangladesh, Khandaker Shafiquzzaman, region commander of the North West Region, participated alongside the BGB sector commander of Thakurgaon and commanding officers of the 18th and 50th BGB battalions.

This crucial meeting aimed to build confidence and foster stronger relations between the two border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh. Both commanders reaffirmed their commitment to combating cross-border crimes and preventing illegal migration while emphasizing the importance of further improving mutual cooperation.

Notably, this was the first meeting between the BSF Inspector General of North Bengal and the BGB Region Commander from Rangpur.

Both sides acknowledged that such discussions are key to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Indo-Bangladesh border. They agreed that regular meetings will strengthen bilateral relations and help in better management of border-related issues, according to BSF sources.

The discussions also focused on enhancing the effectiveness of border management and curbing cross-border crimes. The meeting concluded on a cordial and positive note.