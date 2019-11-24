Inspired by chief minister, Mamata Banerjee’s advice to do morning walk for good health, a government-aided school teacher, Asim Kumar Haldar took a brief stroll that turned out to be a nightmare this morning. While taking a walk alone this morning on the highway along the Indo-Bangla international border at the Jalangi area in Murshidabad district, the teacher was almost lynched allegedly by some BSF jawans.

He said, “I was held at gun-point and dragged to the zero point of the Indo- Bangla border in a bid to make out that I was a cattle smuggler. I was almost lynched. The jawans beat me from head to toe. I only survived because the local residents know me well.” Protesting the incident, local residents gheraoed the BSF establishment at Jalangi and put up a blockade on Karimpur-Behrampore state highway leading to traffic congestion in the area, sources said.

The Jalangi MLA, Abdur Razzak rushed to the spot, conducted a prima-facie inquiry into the matter and condemned the BSF for the unprovoked attack on the school teacher. The MLA said, “Today’s protest against the BSF jawans was spontaneous. He (Asim Kumar Haldar) is known as a bona-fide school teacher. He is also known as a rural dentist who runs his own clinic in the locality. He also disclosed his identity when the BSF jawans intercepted him but none of the para-military troops listened to his pleas.”

The MLA added, “This is not Kashmir. This is the state ruled by Mamata Banerjee. We shall not allow BSF to do whatever they like.” The BSF jawans suspected Asim Kumar Haldar as a cattle smuggler and started beating him up with bamboo batons, said the locals, adding that the Headmaster of Rajanagar Primary School was hit on the head and received injuries on chest, back, belly and legs.