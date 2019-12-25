At a time when the BJP is making counter-offensive move against the Opposition parties across the country in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Chandrakumar Bose, senior leader of the party, raised his voice against his party leadership.

On Monday when BJP working president J P Nadda was making scathing attacks on Congress, Left and Trinamul Congress in a rally organised by his party’s Bengal unit in the city, Bose tweeted against CAA and NRS sparking off controversy in the political circle.

The protests organised by Opposition political parties and students against CAA and NRC have gained a nationwide momentum. “If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating – Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent,” Mr Bose said in his tweet message.

“If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come, so there’s no harm in including them. However, this not entirely true-what about Baluch who leave in Pakistan and Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan,” he raised questions in his second tweet message.

“Its impossible to prove whether anyone has been persecuted in their home country, it’s just an assumption. It should be open to all,” the third tweet stated. BJP state leadership is tight lipped on the controversial observations of Bose.

“I won’t comment anything on the issue,” Rahul Sinha BJP national secretary said. The state BJP president Mr Dilip Ghosh was not available for comment.