Book online for entry into Jhargram zoo

In a bid to woo tourists and their easy passage in Junglemahal and its zoo, a system of booking tickets online has been introduced.

Development of Jhargram as a major tourist destination is a dream project of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Set up as a medium-sized zoo, it has become a major crowd puller over the years with more than1.59 lakh people visiting the zoo annually.

Steps have been taken by the Bengal zoo authorities to upgrade it. The zoo is situated in a natural habitat and is surrounded by sal and other trees. There are more than 38 varieties of mammals, 30 varieties of birds, 53 varieties of reptiles and 16 varieties of exotic pieces.

A well-defined administrative building has been set up along with a veterinary hospital.

Sumit Dutta, founder of Jhargram Tourism congratulated the Bengal zoo authorities and the state forest department for taking such a pro-tourist move. The visitors can pre-book their tickets and visit the zoo without any hassles. Zoo is a prime attraction for the tourists visiting the area.

Koushik Banerjee, national director and chapter chairman of Enterprising Travel Agent Association, eastern region said the step will encourage greater footfall while ensuring better crowd management and smooth experience for all.

Now there are more than 100 registered homestays and more than 50 private and government hotels and resorts. Farm stay has become very popular in Jhargram. Tourists are visiting the area throughout the year. There is a tribal museum, Kanak Durga temple among other important places.

Jhargram was under the control of the Maoists during the Left Front regime. After coming to power in 2011, Miss Banerjee visited the area almost every month and won the confidence of the people. New roads and bridges were set up along with a super speciality hospital. Jhargram is now a district. An elephant corridor has also been set up.