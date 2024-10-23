Bomb scare forces emergency landing at Kolkata airport

A bomb scare on a flight from Kolkata to Pune caused panic. The Akasa Air flight was forced to make an emergency landing. Shortly after the plane took off from Kolkata airport on Tuesday evening, a call was received claiming there was a bomb on board. The Pune-bound flight was immediately brought back to Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport. As news of the bomb spread, there was chaos at the airport. Emergency measures were taken on the runway. After the plane landed, all passengers were deboarded and a search operation began. Earlier, there was a stir caused by false news about bombs being placed on 32 planes within 24 hours.

On Saturday, a threat was made claiming that bombs were placed on a total of 32 planes from several airlines in the country. These planes included those from Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, and other airlines. After the planes landed, they were searched, but no bombs or explosives were found on any of them. Following this, the central government held a meeting with the CEOs of the airlines on Saturday. Later, the police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Chhattisgarh in connection with the threat incident. According to sources, this boy had issued threats of 19 bomb explosions. During police interrogation, he revealed that he did this due to a dispute with his business partner.

