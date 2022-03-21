A bomb was hurled at my car, escaped narrowly: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar on Saturday alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Nadia district. “I was returning after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly,” said Jagannath Sarkar.

Sarkar claimed that he escaped the untoward incident as the car was in speed and the bomb landed behind his car. The BJP MP claimed that Law and Order situation has deteriorated in Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government and President rules should be imposed in the State to save the Democracy.

“No one is secure in Bengal as Law and Order situation has worsened in the state. Democracy has been toppled by the state government,” he said. “Article 356 (President’s rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation (deteriorating law and order) in the state. Otherwise, it won’t stop,” he added.

The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like ‘Tashkent Files’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam’.

BJP leaders condemns bomb attack : Condemning the bomb attack on the car of the saffron party MP Jagannath Sarkar, BJP national vice president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said that the chief minister Mamata Banerjee is dreaming of becoming Prime Minister and she handed the state to the criminals and as a result the law and order of the state has collapsed.

“Car of the MP was bombed by the miscreants in a bid to kill him. Two councillors were killed on open roads. Miscreants shot few rounds in the city for two consecutive days in broad daylight from the day of Dol festival. The shooters were known to police but have free run and were later roaming openly after opening fire. Every thing is out of the control of the police administration,” he said.

Mr Ghosh said police administration has only one job, which is to obey the command of the TMC supremo and suppress the Opposition so they could not protest. Leader of Opposition Subhendu Adhikari said that criminals in Bengal have become unrestrained. “Sri Jagannath Sarkar; @BJP4Bengal MP, was attacked near Simultala; under Haringhata PS, as bomb was hurled at his vehicle. He was returning home after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’. Law & order is nonexistent in WB & criminals are roaming free carrying out unrestrained violence,” he said.

He also expressed his deep concern over the attack on people’s representatives. “The attack on the Ranaghat MP is an addition to the latest trend of targeting Elected Representatives in WB. How would the general public rely on the State Administration which can’t even ensure security of Councillors, MLAs & MPs? @jdhankhar1 @HomeBengal @HMOIndia,” he tweeted. BJP national IT cell convener and West Bengal co observer Amit Malviya today said that chief minister is home minister and under her watch an MP’s car was attacked.

“Jagannath Sarkar, BJP MP from Ranaghat, attacked, bombs hurled on his car. He was recently appointed incharge of Ballygunge constituency by-poll… If a MP is not safe in Bengal, one can imagine how broken law and order under Mamata Banerjee’s watch is. She is the Home Minister” he tweeted. He also posted a video of the MP car which was attacked.