Body of missing Army soldier recovered eight days after landslide

After eight relentless days of search and rescue operations, the body of Sepoy Sainudheen PK, one of six Army personnel reported missing in a massive landslide, was recovered from the debris in Chaten, North Sikkim.

The tragic incident occurred on 1 June, when a devastating landslide struck an Army camp in Chaten, following incessant rainfall and a cloudburst that had battered the region since 30 May. Three personnel lost their lives that evening, and rescue efforts have continued under extremely challenging conditions.

The recovery was officially confirmed by Mangan district superintendent of police, Sonam Detchu Bhutia, who has been coordinating the ongoing rescue operations involving the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities.

According to the Defence PRO, Sepoy Sainudheen PK’s mortal remains were recovered on 8 June after extensive search efforts in the landslide-hit terrain. Born on 20 December, 1991, in Androth, Lakshadweep, Sepoy Sainudheen joined the Indian Army in March 2012. Over his 13 years of service, he served in some of the most difficult operational areas, including the Siachen Glacier, earning a reputation for dedication, discipline, and professionalism.

His final journey from the remote, rain-lashed terrain of North Sikkim to his native island in Lakshadweep spanned nearly 2,500 kilometres—a complex and solemn repatriation carried out through coordinated efforts by the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, and local administration. Army Aviation helicopters and an Indian Air Force C-295 aircraft were deployed to ensure swift and dignified transportation.

On 8 June, a ceremonial wreath-laying was conducted at Bengdubi Military Station with full military honours. Upon arrival in Androth, the Indian Navy rendered a Guard of Honour, marking the nation’s collective tribute to a soldier who laid down his life in the line of duty.

“Sepoy Sainudheen PK embodied the finest traditions of the Indian Army—quiet professionalism, absolute integrity, and unmatched dedication,” said his Commanding Officer. “His courage, whether in the icy heights of Siachen or the treacherous hills of Sikkim, was an inspiration to all ranks. His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the valour embedded in selfless service.”

The landslide in Chaten is part of the wider devastation unfolding in North Sikkim, where continuous rainfall and rising river levels have eroded banks, swept away roads and bridges, and triggered multiple landslides. Although the Border Roads Organisation has managed to restore partial connectivity to Lachung, the region remains vulnerable.