Body of man found near studio

After the sensational murder of a woman at Madhyamgram, another incident of alleged death of homicidal nature came to light on Wednesday.

There was suspense following discovery of a body of a youth in his 30s with a sharp head injury, near Technicians’ Studio on Uttam Kumar Sarani, under Regent Park police station on Tuesday night.

The deceased had been identified as Anup Mandol (30), a resident of Badamtola of Mondalpara locality at Haridevpur, South Kolkata, who as police sources said used to work as an assistant to an advocate.

City police sources said that his body was found on Tuesday night around 3 a.m. A helmet was also found near the body but his two wheeler was allegedly found missing.

He was rushed to Bangur Medical College, where he was declared dead, claimed police.