Body of local TMC leader found under mysterious circumstances

Tension prevailed in Nandigram of East Midnapore district since Thursday morning after the body of a local Trinamul Congress leader was recovered under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Mahadeb Bishoyi (52). He was an active local organisational member of the ruling party at Gokulnagar village panchayat under Nandigram-I block.

As the police reached the spot to recover the body, the local Trinamul Congress workers started a protest.

According to Trinamul Congress workers, the assailants picked up Bishoyi while he was returning home after closing his food stall in the locality.

After Bishoyi did not return home for the whole night, his family members and the local TMC workers started looking for him.

Finally, his body, with several injury marks, was recovered from the front of his food stall on Thursday morning.

The cops recovered Bishoyi’s body and sent it for post-mortem.

Local TMC leaders have alleged that those behind the murder of Bishoyi were actively associated with the BJP.

“Bishoyi was an active member of our party. The BJP activists have killed him out of vengeance. We are demanding strict punishment for those responsible for Bishoyi’s murder,” said a ruling party leader.

However, BJP’s West Bengal president and Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar has vehemently denied the allegations and claimed that the infighting in Trinamul Congress in Nandigram might have led to the death.

“BJP does not believe in politics of vengeance. Let there be a proper investigation into the matter and let police nab the real culprits. This murder can be a result of infighting in the ruling party,” Majumdar said.