BJP worker booked for hoarding explosives

The Birbhum district police have arrested BJP booth level worker Vicky alias Sahe Alam for allegedly storing huge quantities of illegal explosives.

About two weeks ago Birbhum Police seized huge quantities of ammonium nitrate, detonators and gelatin sticks from Panishala village under Nalhati police station. The accused is a resident of Udaynagar near Jharkhand – Birbhum border.

Moloy Mukherjee, district vice-president of Trinamul Congress has blamed BJP for unleashing terror in the region and said that the arrest has only proved that BJP workers are involved in such illegal activities. These huge quantities of explosives were stored in two godowns belonging to Vicky in Panishala village, he claimed.

Santanu Mondal, Birbhum district general secretary of BJP said that the party has no role in such an incident and said that the police should probe the case and take actions. “We never go and see what our booth-level workers are doing personally,” he added.

But this is not the first time Birbhum police have arrested Sahe Alam. He was also arrested last year after seizure of a huge quantity of explosives in Chandan Nagar near Birbhum – Jharkhand border.

After release from prison on bail it seems that he started the illegal explosives business once again.

Nalhati Police has forwarded him to court and sought police custody for further investigations.

Police suspect that the accused used to supply these explosives to illegal mining in the district and neighbouring states.