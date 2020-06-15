BJP state president and MP, Dilip Ghosh today said that his party will start preparing a list of migrant labourers who have returned homes, with a view to providing jobs to them.

“From the end of this month, we will start registering the names of the labourers who returned to their homes from different states in every panchayat across the state. Our party workers will conduct surveys and collect the names of the labourers. They will prepare brief biodata about them and prepare a list. As per the lists, we will pursue the government to provide jobs to them or to provide training to them so that they can get jobs”, Ghosh said.

He also said, “The state has no data on lakhs of unorganised labourers in the state. Miss Mamata Banerjee (chief minister) failed to provide them jobs so they became migrant workers. When lockdown is lifted and trains will start running, many of them will again get jobs, but many will not. What will they do? This state government is not bothered about them.”

Miss Banerjee has claimed that 8 lakh migrant workers have returned to Bengal. While conducting a press conference in Krishnagar, the BJP state president also alleged the West Bengal government has not asked citizens to strictly abide by the lockdown norms and claimed that Miss Mamata Banerjee is creating a dangerous situation for the people of the state.

He said that the rules advocated by experts to contain the spread of coronavirus should have been followed, but she had opened up activities leading to the spread of the disease in the districts.

“She is herself confused and is creating confusion among the people by creating three categories in the restricted zones,” he said.

Ghosh alleged that Miss Banerjee was peeved with the central government since it is not providing money to the state government directly, but is providing assistance through various projects for employment generation.

Slamming the state government and the Trinamul Congress, Ghosh alleged that the state government has made a complete mess of PDS in the state during this pandemic situation.

Ration items are being looted and sold in the black market.

The TMC leaders are directly looting these items and people will teach them a lesson when the elections come, he said.

Ghosh also said, “If the state government works sincerely, they will be able to use the financial package given by the Central government for the welfare of the state. Now, it is time for the state administration to fulfil its responsibility. The opposition is talking about giving money in hand. It is not going to solve the problem. The Centre has a longsighted plan. The government is moving in the right direction.”