CPI-M state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said that the BJP had come to power with the people’s vote and was now questioning their citizenship. He also claimed that Trinamul Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had a secret understanding with the BJP and she wouldn’t be able to fight it.

The Left and the Congress would unitedly tackle the BJP’s antipeople policies, he said. “Citizens who voted BJP to power are being now questioned regularly on information related to the birth of their parents, and people are unable to answer them. Why will citizens answer them? Are they accused persons? They could answer only on population registration- related matters, and other questions should be ignored. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was sowing doubts in the minds of citizens,” said Mr Mishra.

He said the TMC government was continually serving the political interests of the BJP. “Chief Minister is putting up a false show by delivering a lecture against NRC and CAA. But in reality she will not be able to prevent the rise of the BJP and will not able to launch a real movement to oust the BJP from the state,” said Mr Mishra.

He urged both Congress and Left Front supporters to fight against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – BJP combine and TMC in West Bengal to establish a secular state. He also said that the Modi government and the BJP were dealing with the widespread peaceful protests against the CAA-NPR-NRC in an authoritarian manner. He also said the BJP was creating a dangerous situation in the country.

“The BJP is hell-bent on polarising the Indian people on communal lines, and this is the prime reason that the CAA was brought in the country. The process of polarising the people on communal lines is since long. Still, recently, it started with the abrogation of main provisions of Article 370 and dividing the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.