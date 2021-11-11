BJP, TMC partners in crime, graft: Adhir

So strong is the bonhomie between the BJP and Trinamool Congress that they complement each other in acts of crimes and corruptions, alleged the Congress parliamentary party leader, Adhir Chowdhury here today.

If the TMC-led state government in Bengal is accused of any crime, the impunity comes from the BJP-led central government, said Chowdhury, Bengal PCC chief. Citing an example of such reciprocity, Chowdhury said that the parliamentary ethics committee led by L K Advani never opened the file of Narada scam in order to save the TMC MPs, MLAs and ministers who were seen taking bribe in a sting operation video.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee therefore is silent on the nefarious activites of Advani like the Rath Yatra which triggered communal violence, added Chowdhury. The reverse (i.e. the TMC helping BJP to hush up crimes) is also true, he argued adding the delegates of Miss Banerjee visiting violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh were escorted by the state police while the same government arrested Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra prior to her visit to families of slain farmers in Lakhimpur.

Chowdhury today demanded white papers on the state government’s coal mining project of Deocha-Pachami. Miss Banerjee’s government took the coal belt while other governments and specialized concerns like Coal India Limited retracted from the project, he alleged.

Chowdhury stated, “The state government claims that one lakh people would get jobs at the colliery. This seems to be absurd. We like to know if the coal mining there would be feasible in all aspects – technical, geological, environmental and commercial. What is the roadmap to generate one lakh jobs?”

He also demanded involvement of a sitting judge of the High Court or Supreme Court in the inquiry into the Metro Dairy scam.