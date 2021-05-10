With a view to stopping alleged Trinamul Congress attack on them during the post-poll period, members of the North Dinajpur BJP committee held a meeting this afternoon in Raiganj and instructed block BJP leaders to lodge FIRs in police stations against attackers immediately after any BJP member is attacked.

The meeting was held in the hall of the Rotary Club in Raiganj this afternoon. BJP workers were also asked to stop such attacks by putting up a united face. District leaders have also asked their workers to inform them immediately of any such assault.

“After the counting of votes for the Assembly elections, our members have been attacked in Chopra, Islampur, Itahar, Goalpokhar and Karandighi blocks by TMC-backed goons. In most of the cases, we found that after attacking our members, the TMC-backed goons lodged FIRs against our members first. When our members were late in visiting the police station to lodge complaints, they were arrested by the police. As such, we have directed all our block leaders to lodge FIRs at police stations immediately after our members are attacked anywhere. They have also been asked to chase away the attackers in a united manner,” the Vice President of the North Dinajpur BJP committee, Partha Majumder, said.

“In the past around one week, around 200 of our members have been attacked at different places in the district by TMC-backed criminals. Several hundred houses have been damaged, household articles stolen and property looted. No one has been arrested yet by the police. Instead of arresting the criminals, police are harassing our members,” he added.

According to him, they have instructed all the members in different blocks to unite and chase away such criminals. “If police fail to take action against the TMC criminals, we will be forced to launch a vigorous movement in the district,” Mr Majumder said. The spokesman for the North Dinajpur TMC committee, Sandip Biswas, on the other hand, said, “BJP-backed criminals are attacking our TMC members in the district.”