BJP takes a dig at TMC’s Ma Mati Manush Divas

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh today said chief minister Mamata Banerjee has no right to observe Maa Mati Manush Divas as, under her reign, women from eight years to 80 years had been tortured either by rape or inflicting physical injury.

The saffron party today organised a massive protest procession from Subodh Mallick Square to Rani Rashmoni Road to mark the first anniversary of the ‘horrific’ post-poll violence. “Under no circumstances, Miss Banerjee has any right to observe Maa, Mati And Manush Divas. Women were murdered after being raped brutality. Though Trinamul Congress (TMC) leaders were involved in those crimes Miss Banerjee is saying victims had love affairs. This is the kind of respect she gives to women,” said Mr Ghosh.

He said even a major section of people within the TMC do not accept the government’s anarchy. “People have lost faith in police. They are demanding CBI inquiry against each atrocity committed by TMC leaders. People from outside Bengal are asking if this anarchy will continue. BJP workers must start political war to fight against TMC from the forthcoming panchayat polla,” said Mr Ghosh.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary said BJP workers, who fought for change were brutality killed or tortured following post-poll violence last year and 57 saffron workers lost their lives.

Meanwhile, BJP national IT cell in-charge and Bengal co-observer Amit Malviya also tweeted that BJP workers organised protests because there was horrible post-poll violence last year.

“Massive protest by @BJP4Bengal in Kolkata to mark the first anniversary of the horrific post poll violence. Soon after Mamata Banerjee lost her election from Nandigram, as if on cue, TMC cadres unleashed retributive violence, brutalised women, while she looked the other way…” he tweeted.