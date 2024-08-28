BJP questions link between bike used by RG Kar incident accused and Kolkata Police; KP clarifies

Amit Malviya, BJP’s IT cell in-charge and co-observer for West Bengal, today levelled serious allegations against the Kolkata Police and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that the police were involved in a cover-up of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (MCH) rape and murder case. Malviya accused the police of framing Sanjay Roy, the man they have presented as the accused, and demanded the resignation of both Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure a fair investigation.

According to Malviya, Kolkata Police has admitted that the bike used by Sanjay Roy, who is being paraded as the prime accused in the case, was actually registered in the name of the Kolkata Police Commissioner. This revelation raises critical questions about the role of the police in the case. He said, “Can anyone just ride away on a Kolkata Police bike? Or is there a rent and record for it?” He implied that the police, acting under instructions from Mamata Banerjee, might be trying to protect powerful individuals involved in the crime. In a sharp rebuke, Malviya stated, “Let us be clear: unless Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata Police Commissioner step down, there can’t be a free and fair probe.”

The Kolkata Police have now clarified this on social media. They explained that government vehicles used by Kolkata Police are initially registered officially in the name of the Police Commissioner. These vehicles are then handed over to different departments for use. Since the arrested individual was a civic volunteer, the bike he was using was also registered in the name of the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

