The state BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedued Tribe (ST) morcha president Dulal Bar today said that records of 5,170 FIR and police cases relating to the postpoll violence incidents and police inaction, will be handed over to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for getting justice for the victims of murder, rape, arson attack and other incidents.

He said that people belonging to Dalit, SC, ST communities faced horrific torture following post-poll violence that took place massively this time since post Independence.

“Dalit women, SC and ST women were raped in the state as they were BJP supporters. A woman chief minister is ruling the state, but instead of seeking justice for those Dalit women she has stopped police from taking criminal action against TMC miscreants, who committed the crime,” said Bar.

He said several Dalit and tribal BJPsupporters, whose houses were demolished using bulldozers in several places, are yet to go back to their homes as TMC miscreants demanded ransom from them. The BJP MP and party’s state vice-president said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always raises an outcry over attack on Dalit women in the other states, but in West Bengal, Dalit women were raped while TMC criminals are set free even after committing these heinous incidents of rapes.

“The Chief Minister knows very well how to do politics. But she is refusing to give justice to the victims of real incidents in the state she is ruling in. Calcutta High Court, Supreme Court, NHRC, the SC and ST Commission have asked this TMC government to take action against the crimes against BJP supporters such as post-poll murders, rape, arson attack, bulldozing the houses, looting valuables. But Mamata turned a blind eye to them,” Bar said.

The BJP has prepared a dossier containing the 5,170 records of severe incidents of post poll violence to hand it to the NHRC.

“President’s Rule is the only way to save the state. Else the West Bengal would be detached from India,” said Bar. He also said TMC MPs are playing a drama in Delhi for reducing the petrol price hike.

“The state is not exempting its subsidy from Petrol and natural gas but for the sake of politics they are doing drama,” he said. He also said TMC is maintaining two separate sets of laws to stop any public outreach movement by the BJP.

“When TMC leaders, ministers, MPs and MLA are themselves going on the streets to launch movement against hike in prices of petroleum products, flouting the Disaster Management Act they are getting police protection. When BJP supporters are protesting against fake vaccination camp they are facing arrest,” he said.