The BJP gradually is getting reduced to a ‘state-less’ party,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a convention of her party men here today.

She said, “On behalf of the people of Bengal, I have already congratulated my friend Arvind Kejriwal for his landslide victory and the residents of Delhi for choosing secular forces.”

Mamata added, “We work together against the organised anarchy of BJP. They had unleashed war using the entire government machinery, money power and also had pressed several agencies in operation to defeat Kejriwal. Still, people rebuffed them and Kejriwal had a clean sweep.”