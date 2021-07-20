At a time when the Trinamul Congress would be observing ‘Martyr’s Day’ tomorrow to pay respects to the slain Congress workers in the 1993 police firing in Kolkata, the BJP MPs from Bengal will be staging a sit-in demonstration to pay respects to about 175 of their party workers killed in political violence, allegedly by TMC activists.

The BJP MPs from West Bengal will stage a ‘dharna’ at Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday. The state BJP unit will also organise similar sit-in demonstrations across the state against the killing of its workers.

“In Delhi, all the BJP MPs from West Bengal will join the dharna to pay tribute to 175 workers who lost their lives in political violence. While our leaders in West Bengal will stage similar dharna at all the blocks across the state tomorrow morning to remember all those who lost their lives in state-sponsored violence,” BJP state president, Dilip Ghosh said.

Talking about the killing of a BJP worker in Raiganj, Ghosh said, “Today one of our workers was killed in Raiganj and they tied a TMC flag in his mouth. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to create fear among BJP workers in which she will not succeed,” the Bengal BJP chief said.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha today said that TMC’s Martyr’s Day is a “politically motivated programme” and hence BJP will counter it tomorrow by celebrating the event to pay “real respect” to our party workers who were killed by Trinamul workers in this state.

He alleged, TMC hijacked the Martyr’s Day event of the Congress party, making it a Trinamul party programme. “Supporters from Congress party were killed in 1993 police firing. But TMC is fooling the people of Bengal through this event every year. Mamata Banerjee and her party can do anything for the sake of politics”.

Mamata observes Martyrs Day in remembrance of 13 people killed in a Youth Congress rally in 1993. She was then a member of the Congress party. Banerjee will also be addressing a virtual rally to observe this year Martyrs Day.