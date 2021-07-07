Despite the prevailing pandemic curbs, Indigo Airlines has managed to start daily nonstop flights between Kolkata and Darbhanga airport, Bihar while passengers flying to Bengal, both domestic and international will need to have a negative Covid RTPCR test report, as per the latest guidelines.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport authorities have announced that passengers have got one more connection between Kolkata and Darbhanga airport as Indigo has started daily non-stop flights between the two cities.

The inaugural flight from the ‘City of Joy’ to Darbhanga took off on 5 July with 63 passengers on board. However, what became even more special for the first flight is the BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a trained commercial pilot, flying it from Kolkata to Darbhanga.

The MP took to Twitter and shared a video where he, said, “I am flying the first flight as a token for low-cost airlines like Indigo and to encourage the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). Spice Jet also introduced flights in this route. I thank airport authorities and also the Indian Air Force for ensuring proper conditions where I could land the Airbus aircraft at Darbhanga airport which has a bright future.”

Meanwhile, the Kolkata airport authorities have once again this month notified all passengers, both domestic and international, about the mandatory guidelines to travel to West Bengal.

It mentioned that it is compulsory for all passengers coming from outside the state of West Bengal to carry a Covid negative RT-PCR report for such test conducted within 72 hours before flight departure time. It said the negative RTPCR report for passengers boarding from outside West Bengal must be verified at origin while thermal screening and health profiling shall be done upon arrival.

Two weeks of self-monitoring for all asymptomatic passengers are advised. For symptomatic, Health Authorities will decide the quarantine period on a case basis.