Two Trinamul turncoats and lawmakers who defected to BJP- Sunil Singh of Noapara and Biswajit Das of Bongaon (North)- today refused to take security offered by the state after a purported “courtesy call” to chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter’s chamber in the Assembly on Monday.

A source close to the Bongaon (North) legislator Biswajit Das revealed that the offer of security by the state had indeed been made to the lawmaker but Das had reportedly declined since he was getting security from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Sunil Singh, the Noapara MLA, who too called on the chief minister at her chamber in the Assembly on Monday, ducked queries from the news persons on his meeting with Banerjee. He too was learnt to have declined following meetings with the BJP bigwigs after their meeting with the chief minister caused flutter in the party.

The Noapara MLA told news persons that he is very much in the BJP and required no security since he was getting the same from the Centre.