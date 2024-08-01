BJP MLA writes to CM on measures against dengue and malaria

Anandamay Barman, the BJP MLA from Matigara Naxalbari has appealed to chief minister Mamata Banerjee to urgently prepare for preventing the spread of dengue and malaria during the monsoon season in Siliguri and its surrounding areas.

Mr Barman emphasized the high risk of these vector-borne diseases, including Japanese encephalitis, during this time and stressed the need for proactive measures to prevent and control any potential outbreaks.

The BJP MLA also reported that there have already been over 100 cases in Siliguri sub-division, with over 50 cases in Matigara alone, including Patharghata, Matigara, Atharakhai, and Medical College and Hospital areas. Unfortunately, one child has also passed away recently due to these diseases.

He also reassured the CM of his willingness to work together to combat these diseases in the region and offered suggestions on how Miss Banerjee can prepare.

He requested an increase in surveillance systems to detect early signs of dengue and malaria cases, as well as ensuring a sufficient stockpile of essential medicines, diagnostic kits, insecticides, and other medical supplies for potential outbreaks. Additionally, he recommended conducting public awareness campaigns through various media platforms and community meetings to educate people about preventive measures such as sanitation and fumigation drives to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

In a letter to the CM, Mr Barman reiterated his commitment as an elected representative of this constituency to support her efforts in safeguarding the health and well-being of the people.

He offered his assistance and resources for implementing these measures and urged them to work together towards this common goal.