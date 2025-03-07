BJP MLA raises concerns over delays in MLA LAD fund projects

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from the Darjeeling Assembly constituency, Neeraj Tamang Zimba, has publicly highlighted the “unjustified” and “deliberate” delays in the implementation of several development projects proposed under his MLA Local Area Development (LAD) Fund.

Mr Zimba issued a press statement today after submitting an urgent letter to Darjeeling district magistrate Preeti Goyal, seeking immediate intervention to address the delays. He emphasised that the proposed projects, despite being submitted on time and following all due procedures, have been stalled at the office of the District Planning and Level Officer (DPLO) without any valid explanation.

Advertisement

“This pattern of delay has plagued my entire tenure as an opposition MLA, raising serious questions about whether partisan politics is obstructing development work meant for the welfare of Darjeeling’s people,” Mr Zimba stated. He further added, “I have urged the district magistrate to ensure that the proposed works schedule is released without further delay and sent to the concerned executing authorities.”

Advertisement

Copies of the letter have also been forwarded to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the chief secretary for their attention.

Mr Zimba’s concerns are not isolated. Several BJP MLAs in north Bengal have reportedly faced similar delays in the implementation of schemes under the MLA LAD Fund in their respective constituencies. With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP MLAs are pushing to allocate funds for proposed schemes to address public demands and strengthen their outreach.

“Development is not a privilege tied to political affiliation—it is the right of every citizen. I will continue to raise my voice until this injustice is corrected and the people of Darjeeling receive what is rightfully theirs,” Mr Zimba asserted in his letter.