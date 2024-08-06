BJP MLA demands restoration of historic Cooch Behar state in Assembly session

In yesterday’s Assembly session, BJP MLA Anandamay Barman from Matigara Naxalbari called for the reconstruction and restoration of the historic state of Cooch Behar. His demand came during a debate where the Trinamul Congress opposed the proposal for the bifurcation of Bengal. Mr Barman highlighted various deprivations faced by North Bengal, stating, “We worship Mother India, we worship an undivided India.

But when the question of bifurcation arises, we understand why. It arises between development and deprivation. We are talking about the bifurcation of the state, but haven’t districts been divided?” “In 1947, there were 14 districts, and now there are 23. This was done for development, progress, and decentralization of power. Cooch Behar was never a part of West Bengal.

On August 28, 1949, an agreement was made with the Government of India, in which Maharaja Jagaddipendra Narayan agreed to integrate Cooch Behar as a ‘C’ category state. However, later, Cooch Behar was turned into a district, which is part of a deep political conspiracy by West Bengal,” he elaborated Highlighting the neglect of North Bengal, Mr. Barman said, “Nothing has been done for the development of North Bengal. Uttarkanya was created in name only and has been turned into an entertainment building. The central government has provided Rs 150 crore for a superspecialty block at North Bengal Medical College, but no surgeries have been performed yet.”

He also raised the issue of the deprivation faced by various communities in North Bengal, asserting, “Nothing has been done for the development of the Rajbanshi, Kamptapuri, Adivasi, Gorkha, Mech, Rava, Dhimal, Toto, Matua, and Namasudra communities in North Bengal.” Mr. Barman further questioned, “Why hasn’t there been a Chief Minister from North Bengal? Why hasn’t there been a Home Minister, Finance Minister, or even a Speaker from North Bengal? Because you don’t want the people of North Bengal to come to Kolkata and assert their authority.” In conclusion, Mr. Barman demanded, “Cooch Behar state should be reconstructed and restored, and it should remain as a neighbouring state to Bengal. The voice against the deprivation of North Bengal will rise from this assembly and from North Bengal as well.”